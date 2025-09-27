When Force PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, hosted Dami Adenuga in Abuja

It was more than just an office visit–it was a reunion of two men whose friendship had blossomed in Lagos before destiny elevated one of them to the nation’s capital. Days ago, the newly appointed Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, welcomed public relations maven and DAW Empire founder, Dami Adenuga, into his Abuja office.

The visit wasn’t just official; it carried the warmth of long-standing camaraderie. Hundeyin and Adenuga had shared an enviable rapport during the officer’s Lagos days, where he commanded respect as the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command. That bond has endured beyond state lines, now extending into the heart of Abuja.

Witnesses described the atmosphere as cheerful and engaging, filled with hearty laughter and nostalgic recollections of shared Lagos memories. For Adenuga, who has carved a name as one of the most resourceful minds in Nigeria’s PR landscape, the visit was both congratulatory and celebratory, a show of loyalty to a friend who continues to scale professional heights.

Hundeyin, now at the forefront of shaping the image of the Nigeria Police Force nationally, is said to have expressed delight at Adenuga’s courtesy call, noting that relationships like theirs are a reminder of the value of support systems in both public service and private enterprise.

As the Abuja sun dipped, what lingered was the sense of continuity: a police chief now on a bigger stage and a PR strategist whose influence cuts across entertainment and corporate corridors, both proving that friendships, when built on respect and genuine connection, outlive geography.

