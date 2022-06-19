UBA Foundation joins rest of the world to celebrate International Day of African Child

In commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the African Child, the UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, on Thursday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate African children by holding reading sessions for school children across the African continent and donating thousands of books in a special ‘Read Africa’ initiative.

UBA Foundation’s Read Africa initiative was birthed almost two decades ago with a purpose of ensuring that African school children continue to read as they further their education. Read Africa also supports African authors in different languages(English, French, Portuguese, Swahili) through the selection and purchase of books by African authors from different countries on the continent.

In celebration of the African Child, the UBA Foundation visited schools and orphanages across Africa donating thousands of books, school bags, food and other gifts as they stressed the importance of education and the expansion of knowledge.

At one of the reading sessions which was held at the Joef Dynamic College, Obalende, Lagos, the Foundation, led by its Managing Director/CEO, Bola Atta talked to the school children about topics ranging from financial literacy and the importance of imbibing a good reading culture to developing business acumen and following through passionately.

During her interaction with the school children, Bola Atta emphasised that every child deserves the right to learn. She told them, “The pursuit of knowledge should be a lifelong activity that starts at a very young age. You should cultivate an interest in reading not just academic textbooks but different types of books that will allow you to explore cultures and worlds outside your immediate environment so that you can expand your knowledge and your mind,” Atta said.

Whilst answering questions from the students, the Foundation’s CEO highlighted that one of the main objectives of the UBA Foundation is uplifting lives and communities on the African continent by creating dynamic educational platforms for future generations and future leaders.

June 16 every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International Day of the African Child to celebrate children in Africa and to recognise the courage of students who marched for their right to better education in Soweto, South Africa.





The Vice-Principal of Joef Dynamic College, Danladi Ladan, in his appreciation of the UBA Foundation’s visit to the school and donations of books and other educational items said “Our school will continue to inculcate the habit of reading amongst students as we believe a society of knowledge is a panacea towards development.” He called on other corporate organisations to emulate UBA Foundation’s initiatives, especially in the area of educational development.