World Sickle Cell Day: Kwara first lady procures health insurance cover for 100 warriors

In commemoration of the 2022 World Sickle Cell day, wife of Kwara State governor and founder, Ajike People Support Center, Ambassador Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, has procured health insurance cover for over 100 people living with the disease.

Mrs. Abdulrazaq also renewed the health insurance cover for survivors who have been under the scheme since last year.

While presenting the health insurance cover for beneficiaries at an event held in her office on Sunday, Ambassador Abdulrazaq who was represented by the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Raji Rasaq, observed that the social and economic burden the management of sickle cell poses on survivors and families are enormous.

Mrs. Abdulrazaq, who said that the presentation of the insurance cover would go a long way to support the care and management of benefitting survivors, called on public spirited individuals to emulate the initiative.

Also speaking, the executive secretary of the state Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo, highlighted the challenges faced by people living with sickle cell and commended the First Lady for assuaging these challenges through the charity initiative.

In her speech, a sickle cell survivor, Mrs. Titi Bamidele on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Ambassador Abdulrazaq and the Ajike People Support Centre for the gesture.

The event had in attendance top government functionaries and Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations.