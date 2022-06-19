Folarin congratulates Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji

The governorship candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Oyo State governorship election, Senator Teslim Folarin, has congratulated Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on his victory in the just-concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Folarin, in a statement by his media aide, Com. YSO Olaniyi, said, “I congratulate my brother Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory at the just concluded gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State.

“I enjoin Governor-elect BAO to see his victory as a call to service of the people of Ekiti State.

“Also, I commend the people of Ekiti State for the relative peace and orderliness before, during and after the election.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and all stakeholders deserve commendations for jobs well done”.

