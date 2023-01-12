Zamfara APC accuses PDP of attacking Gov Matawalle campaign vehicles

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring thugs to attack the campaign vehicles of the state governor, Bello Matawalle.

In a press conference in Gusau on Wednesday, the state Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau noted that as a result of the victory attained by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dauda Lawal, supporters of PDP have been attacking structures belong to the ruling APC.

He said this was “manifested on Monday when the PDP thugs blocked a vehicle that had His Excellency, Governor Bello Matawalle’s laminated pictures, and destroyed it before setting it ablaze.

The spokesperson further alleged that” with the arrest of one of the arsonists it was now clear that they were instructed to commit the nefarious act.

“The suspect, Yusuf Aminu from Gangaren ‘Yar Rumfa of Gusau through a video clip told the police he committed the act based on instructions from its gubernatorial candidate.

” We at the APC however have always called for calm so that peace will reign but this is sadly going too far and being viewed as a sign of weaknesses.

” We want to sound a serious and categorical warning that what just happened should be the last time that the PDP or any of its sponsored miscreants would do to us with violence or criminal attitude,

” They know that we have the increasing capacity to face them anytime, anywhere and will be ready for any of their antics.

According to him” We have always supported both the government and security agencies in maintaining peace, law and order in the state and shall continue such support but we won’t tolerate any further attack.

“We are currently campaigning and soliciting votes from the electorate and they equally should be doing just that under a conducive political environment that has been provided by the focused leadership of our amiable governor, Matawalle, he charge.





Meanwhile, an official of the party, Shettima Rijiya while condemning the attack on the governor’s vehicle exonerated its gubernatorial candidate, Dauda Lawal for sponsoring the attack.

He noted that the PDP will not descend so low to instruct thugs to do so, saying, also our Gubernatorial candidate is too for sophisticated for that.