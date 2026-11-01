Troops rescue 11 kidnap victims in Kebbi

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), have rescued 11 kidnapped victims during separate operations in Ribah town and the Wasagu-Falfala general area of Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The rescue operations were disclosed in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Captain Tamuno Sinivie.

According to the statement, troops of Sector 2 responded to a distress call on October 30, 2026, following reports that suspected terrorists had blocked the Ribah-Dirindaji road while attempting to invade Ribah town.

It explained that the troops, upon arriving at the scene, discovered that the assailants had fled with seven persons, prompting an aggressive pursuit towards Rambo village.

The statement said the pressure mounted by the troops forced the terrorists to abandon the victims, who were subsequently rescued.

The rescued victims were identified as Sa’adu Bala, 53; Nura Musa, 25; Dantami Yahyi, 57; Nasiru Muhammad, 21; Abdulakeem Abubakar, 23; Abdulahi Maikudi, 32; and Zaki Gambo, 56.

It said all seven victims were indigenes of Ribah town and had since been reunited with their families.

Similarly, on October 31, troops of Sector 2, while conducting a routine patrol in the Wasagu-Falfala general area to protect residents and deny terrorists freedom of movement, came under attack from terrorists who had laid an ambush along their route.

The statement said the troops responded swiftly, engaging the attackers with superior firepower and forcing them to flee.

It added that during a subsequent search of the area, the troops discovered four kidnapped victims who had been abandoned by the fleeing terrorists amid the exchange of fire.

The victims were identified as Lawali Ali, 20; Samaila Shaibu, 14; Kasimu Shaibu, 20; and Aliyu Bala, 18.

According to the statement, the four victims, who are residents of Wasagu village, were subsequently handed over to the village head.

The task force said troops had continued to dominate the general area and sustain confidence-building measures to prevent further attacks and protect residents going about their legitimate activities.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting law-abiding citizens and critical infrastructure within its area of responsibility, while urging members of the public to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing security operations.