El Niño alert: 7 ways to protect children, older adults

​When severe weather changes hit our communities, our young children and elderly parents suffer the most.

​The global weather shift known as El Niño creates extreme conditions, including fierce heatwaves and sudden heavy downpours across Africa.

​In this article, Tribune Online examines seven practical and accurate steps every family can take to safeguard vulnerable relatives during extreme climate changes.

​According to global health reports from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), climate events like El Niño expose over 347 million children worldwide to high risks of disease outbreaks, water scarcity, and heat stress.

​Here are the step-by-step actions you must follow to keep your family safe:

Keep clean drinking water handy at all times

​Children and older adults lose body fluids faster than young adults when temperatures rise.

​Provide safe, boiled or treated water regularly throughout the day and do not wait until they complain of thirst.

​Avoid giving elderly parents or toddlers sugary drinks, as these drinks can worsen dehydration during hot weather.

Dress them in light and airy clothing

​Thick synthetic fabrics trap body heat and make breathing difficult for elderly citizens.

​Dress your toddlers and elderly parents in loose cotton clothes that allow air to pass easily.

​Whenever they go outdoors, protect their eyes and skin with wide hats or light umbrellas.

​Avoid direct sunshine during peak hours

​The sun becomes harsh and dangerous between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

​Keep young kids inside the house or under tree shades during these afternoon hours.

​Organize indoor games or restful activities so they do not run around under the hot sun.

​Protect your home from mosquito breeding

​Stagnant water trapped after sudden rains provides breeding sites for mosquitoes carrying malaria and dengue.

​Clear clogged gutters around your compound and empty all unused buckets, tires, or containers.

​Ensure children and elderly relatives sleep under treated mosquito nets every night.

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Ensure proper food handling and storage

​Warm weather causes cooked food to spoil quickly, leading to food poisoning and stomach issues.

​Always serve freshly cooked meals and store leftover food inside a functional refrigerator immediately.

​Teach children to wash their hands with soap and running water before eating and after using the toilet.

Keep living spaces cool and well-ventilated

​Overheated rooms put severe pressure on the hearts of older adults and disturb a baby’s sleep.

​Open windows during early mornings and late evenings to let cool fresh air circulate inside the house.

​If the power supply is stable, use electric fans or keep wet cotton towels near windows to cool incoming air.

​Learn heat stress warning signs early

​Heat exhaustion can turn into a life-threatening medical emergency if left unchecked.

​Watch out for symptoms like heavy sweating, sudden weakness, dizziness, vomiting, or dry hot skin.

​If an elderly person or child faints or shows confusion, move them to a cool place immediately and seek urgent medical help.