Two wives of district head in Niger regain freedom after alleged payment of N5m, 100 handsets, five motorcycles

Two wives of Madakin Zungeru, (District Head of Zungeru) in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Mustapha Madaki, recently abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom after allegedly paying N5 million ransom.

Gunmen had invaded the sleepy town in the early hours of the day (at about 1: 30 am), went straight to the residence of the community leader located in the heart of the town and abducted him and his two wives.

During the operation said to have lasted for about 30- 45 minutes, Madakin Zungeru, on noticing the presence of the invaders went and hid inside the room of one of his wives, Hajiya Habiba, from where he was captured and he was led away with his two wives.

The gunmen said to have gone into Zungeru town in a convoy of their operational motorcycles parked about 500 metres away from the residence of the traditional ruler and moved into the town on foot and to the house of their target.

A source from the local government told Tribune Online that after several days of negotiations with the bandits, the community allegedly raised about N5 million out of the N10 million ransom allegedly demanded by the hoodlums.

According to the very reliable source from Wushishi, who craved for anonymity in a brief chat with our reporter, “the armed bandits initially demanded that we pay them N10million and to buy them 100 android phones and five Bajaj motorcycles. But as it is, we were not able to get the amount.”

In addition to the N10 million ransom, the bandits it was gathered also demanded that the community supply them with 100 android handsets and 5 Bajaj motorcycles to be brought to a designated spot around Madaka area in the neighbouring Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

As of the time of this report, Tribune Online, however, could not clearly ascertain if the traditional ruler has been released but unconfirmed reports had it that his two wives have been taken to an undisclosed medical facility in Abuja for medical treatment.

