Two-term legislator, Nwawuba, withdraws from ongoing primary election

The member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Henry Nwawuba has withdrawn from the ongoing primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to elect party standard-bearers for Senate, House of Representative and state house of assembly seats in Imo State.

Nwawuba disclosed this through a press statement issued by himself on Wednesday to announce his withdrawal from the race.

He said it was his decision to pull out of the PDP primary election for the Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency slated for May 25, 2022.

He regretted that the great Party, as presently operated, has become a direct opposite of the ideals and principles that made it an attractive brand, and the platform of choice for the people of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Imo State and the entire country, Nigeria.

He said: “As a Party that was well placed and primed to consolidate its grassroots hold in Imo State and ready to take over the reins of power in Nigeria, it is disheartening to note that the PDP, through the devious machinations of a few individuals championed by ONE man, has pressed the self-destruct button and eroded all the potentials to make a resounding statement in the 2023 elections.”

He said that the purported conduct of the House of Representatives Primary Election in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency leaves so much to be desired for a Party that prides itself with the name describing the exercise as nothing but a mockery, a brazen display of the dark arts of vexatious and vindictive politics and an infantile manifestation of incubated vendetta.





He said that in the charade, the 3-man ad hoc delegate list that was to form the Electoral College in the entire constituency was undemocratically hijacked by an individual contrary to the Party’s Guidelines which specifically grants such powers to Party members in the Constituency.

He said that a subsisting report from the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) proves that the Ward Congress to produce the delegates never held.

He alleged that the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who simply assumed the role of the entire electorate and produced his list which he kept close to his chest, contrary to the guidelines, which provide that such a list must be published seven days to the Primary Election.

According to him the fear that even his doctored list of delegates may be persuaded by their conscience to vote as otherwise directed, adding that all delegates were sequestered in an unknown location and contestants were denied access to them as their phones were confiscated from them.

