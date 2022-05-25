NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for abducting, sexually assaulting two minors in Kwara

By Tribune Online
Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has stated that it is investigating a 65-year-old night guard, Oluwole Akinola, who allegedly abducted two minors for days and sexually assaulted them while they were in his custody.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday said that the Gender-based Violence Unit of the corps is currently interrogating the suspect while the two victims are also helping in the investigation.

“It will be recalled that one of the victims’ fathers, Borokini Oluwaseun, 32, of Aduralere Street, Ilorin, has come to the NSCDC office to complain that his 12-year-old daughter, who had been declared missing for some days was found in the custody of one Akinola Oluwole, 65, who lives in Shao garage area of the metropolis,” he said.

He also said that the timely arrival of the NSCDC operatives saved the suspect from mob action as the people of the neighbourhood insisted that this would not be the first time Oluwole would be accused of rape and sexual molestation of minors.

In his preliminary statement, the suspect, who claimed to have lost his wife 15 years ago, said that he did not sexually assault the minor.

“The two girls actually approached me to shelter them but I did not sleep with them. I only harboured them for days,” he said.


Meanwhile, the state commandant of the corps, Makinde Ayinla, has ordered that the two minors should undergo a further medical examination and that the case be transferred to the Gender-based Violence unit of the corps for proper investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.

