Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 13 houses burnt in Plateau

Two of the kidnappers terrorising the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday met their waterloo as they were lynched and burnt to ashes by the people of the community who foiled their operation.

The local government for quite some time has been under a siege of kidnappers. No fewer than three traditional rulers were recently abducted the latest being the District Head of Pushit Da, Dikyet Gupiya who is still with his abductors.

Tribune Online learnt that the kidnappers stormed Mangun district of the local government at about 6:34 pm on Thursday and made an effort to kidnap a trader but the man quickly raised alarm which attracted other people within the vicinity.

It was gathered that the people in the community especially hunters and men of vigilante quickly mobilised and gave the kidnappers a hot chase leading to the apprehension of two of them.

An eyewitness disclosed that the two of them arrested were identified to be one Fulani man and a native of the area and both of them were given instant jungle judgement and burnt beyond recognition before the arrival of security agencies to the scene of the incident.

It learnt that in the confusion that ensued, some irate youths within the community burnt down 13 Fulani houses, accusing them of harbouring those elements perpetuating kidnapping and other atrocities in the local government.

The Spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba who confirmed the incident said the State Police Commissioner has directed both the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer in Mangu local government to hold meetings with those whose houses were burnt and work out modalities for compensations.

He added that more security personnel have been mobilised to the affected community and also on the trail of those behind the dastardly act.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Two suspected kidnappers lynched. Two suspected kidnappers lynched

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Two suspected kidnappers lynched Two suspected kidnappers lynched