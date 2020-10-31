Two NSCDC officials killed in road accident in Ondo

At least two officials of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) lost their lives while one other was injured in a motor accident on Friday along the Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

The officers were said to be coming from a burial function in Okitipupa area of the state when the ugly incident happened

According to an eyewitness who explained that the vehicle the officers were travelling with, skidded off the road and somersaulted.

The State Commandant, Mr Okoro Eweka, who confirmed the incident while speaking through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC. Olufemi Omole, described the incident as unfortunate.

Eweka said that the command lost the two officers to the accident and said their remains had been deposited at the morgue while the injured had been taken to hospital in Ondo for treatment.

“I felt sad when hearing the news of the death of two personnel who died in a motor accident on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.”

