Gunmen abduct three in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday abducted three travellers in Ikakumo Akoko, a border town with Edo State in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The three travellers were said to have been ordered out of their vehicle by the gunmen who dragged them into the bush.

It was gathered that a commercial motorcyclist who ran into the kidnappers while operating in the area, was beaten to coma by the hoodlums.

The motorcyclist who was later rusicitated by the residents of the area, explained the incident and disclosed that three people were abducted during the operation.

The identities of the victims however, remained unknown as the time of writing this report.

The resident the area expressed concern over alleged attitude of police since the Endsars protest, saying that policemen have abandoned their regular patrols in the area.

They noted the area had been a flash points on Akoko roads where armed robberies and kidnappings were rampant.

Speaking, the regent of Akunnu Akoko Princess Tolani Orogun called on the state government to return the military post in the area which shared boundary with kogi and Edo state with a large forest used as hideout by the criminals.

The regent noted that the situation had forced many farmers in Akunu, Ikakumo and Auga to desert their farms for fear of being kidnapped.

Confirming the development, the Ikare Police Area Commander, Assistant Commisioner of Police, Razak Rauf, confirmed the incident and said men of the state Police command are on the trail of the hoodlums.

Rauf assured that the kidnappers would be arrested soon, saying “our men have been combing the forest to arrest these men.”

