Two naval officers arrested for ‘killing’ Police ASP in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have identified and arrested the naval ratings who allegedly killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abiona Hezekiah in the Satellite town area of the state.

The state police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi disclosed this on Wednesday, while parading suspected criminals arrested in different parts of the state.

The Lagos police boss identified the killer naval personnel as Seaman Nnamani Anointing ‘m’ aged 28 and OSMTD Onyekachi Egwin ‘m’ aged 27.

The Lagos CP said ” The ASP died when the suspects stabbed and killed him during a traffic stop that degenerated into a face-off at the Satellite area of Lagos State. The suspects stabbed three other civilians in their bid to escape. ”

”The other stabbed persons are responding to treatment. The Command is currently working with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ministry of Justice, Alausa, Ikeja to ensure that justice prevails.”

Also, the police also disclosed its ongoing investigation of the roles of a convict, Kingsley Richard, who is serving jail term at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, in reported cases of blackmailing and threat to lives of residents of the state.

The police boss paraded an ex-convict, Smart Richard for allegedly blackmailing and threatening unsuspecting residents of the state to extort money from them.

“In the month of December, a couple of complaints were received concerning threat to life and alleged monitoring of movement from GSM no 08165270517. ”

The police boss also added that “Investigation led to the arrest of one Smart Richard ‘m’ who hails from Delta State.”

“Smart is an ex-convict who had served a five-year jail term at Kirikiri Medium Correctional Center. The suspect identified one Kingsley Richard ‘m’ currently serving a jail term at Kirikiri Correctional Center as his associate,” he added.

He also added that “Further investigation revealed that while Smart collated telephone numbers and operated an online wallet account through which they collected their blackmail money, Kingsley while still in prison sent the threat messages and makes threat calls to the collated numbers. The Command is currently working with the Nigerian Correctional Service

towards extending investigations to Kingsley Richard.” the Lagos Police boss stated.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man, Taiwo Abdulrauf, who lured innocent girls to a hotel and use their bank details to dupe unsuspecting members of the public has been arrested by the police in the state.

CP Alabi said, “This deals with a case of fraud running into twenty million Naira reported against one Taiwo Amurudeen Abdulrauf ‘m’ aged 48 by many victims.”

“The suspect specialized in dating young ladies and luring them to open new bank accounts using their personal information such as NIN, International passports etc.”





CP Alabi added that “Thereafter, the suspect would use the accounts to receive proceeds of fraud. The investigation led to his arrest in a hotel in Ogun State and the recovery of one unregistered Toyota Avalon saloon car which he bought with proceeds of his fraudulent activities.”

“Investigation is ongoing to recover the stolen money. Suspects will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE