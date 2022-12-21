INEC parleys media on successful conduct of 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has sought the collaboration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and affiliated unions at ensuring the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections

The INEC Administrative Secretary, Oyo state, Mr. Abiodun Onikate-Amosun said the union has a critical role to play especially in the area of information dissemination during and after the election.

Onikate-Amosun who made this known at a one-day training journalist for journalists which were organized by the NUJ in conjunction with INEC stressed the need for media practitioners to have a thorough understanding of issues pertaining to elections, especially in the area of coverage

He added that this would help them convey details to citizens in simple and clear terms aimed at deepening democratic dividends.

In his address, the National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo urged journalists to brace up for the challenges ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He, also urged them to uphold the ethics of the profession, noting that the general public would rely on their reports during and after the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Isiguzo who was speaking through the NUJ national trustee in charge of Zone F, Abimbola Oyetunde, also hinted that the union was ready to work with INEC to ensure that democracy works properly in the country.

According to him, “Media professionals should brace up for the challenges ahead, especially since they are expected to participate in the process of social reconstruction and democratization by providing a positive and participatory forum for the exchange of ideas, democracy and nation building and while discharging their duties journalists should never attempt to deviate from the ethics of the profession because it will not augur well for the nation.

“Since the role of the media in Nigeria’s emerging democracy is central, media professionals must maintain the highest possible standards in their practice. The media have a vital role to play in nation building, by being active partners in the implementation of the development processes. They are veritable instruments and are therefore central to any input-output functions of any political system. However, there may be constraints of the media in this regard which among others include lack of a conducive working environment, mass poverty, poor remuneration, and lack of adequate training.”

Journalists, he noted, should be committed to improving the ethical standard of news reportage during elections.

“They must ensure that they undertake their professional duties within the ambit of the electoral law and other regulations. Professionally, they are required to improve their news judgment as it affects elections and election-related issues,” he stated.

He also added: “The media must always beam their searchlight on the election management body – INEC – to ensure that it is impartial and competent, that it embraces transparency and inclusivity in its composition and mandate in order to discharge its duties effectively.”

