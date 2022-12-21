Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others test-run Blue Rail as Lagos completes first phase

Following the completion of the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) scheme which covered Marina down to Mile 2, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and many other prominent Lagosians on Wednesday test ran the rail system from the National Theatre Station in Iganmu to Marina.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking during a ceremony to mark the completion of rail infrastructure, said the project, which was the first of its kind in Nigeria and the first to be embarked upon by sub-nationals in Africa, was a promise kept, even as he assured that Lagosians would benefit more from his administration.

The governor, however, said the official opening would be in January 2023 by President Muhammadu Buhari when the second phase covering Mile 2 to Okokomaiko would commence.

The Blue Rail Mass Transit Line is a 27-km project spanning Mile 2, Iganmu, Marina, Alaba, and Okokomaiko.

The five stations had been completed, with 13km of the rail tracks laid in the first phase, and it is projected that this first phase will transport 250,000 passengers daily and, when completed, the entire 27km will transport about 500,000 passengers daily.

Each train comprises four coaches and each coach can take up to 180 passengers conveniently.

“This milestone in the development of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit is the culmination of several impactful reforms in the transport ecosystem of Lagos State, starting in 1999, the dawn of the Fourth Republic when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu assumed office as the governor.

“Our vision for an integrated transport system is enunciated in the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda. Our transportation strategy is a multimodal one, bringing together the various elements of road, rail, and water, and ensuring they are seamlessly integrated.

“Coincidentally, Marina is central to our integrated multimodal transport system, being a melting pot for all the transportation modes. I am happy to announce that we will be developing Marina into an integrated transport interchange, with the support of the French Development Agency (AFD).

“I am also happy to inform you that the three train sets for the commercial passenger operations for the Blue Line are already on the ground.

“I want to also place on record the role played by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN’s Differentiated Cash Reserves Requirement (DCRR) made it possible for Fidelity, Sterling, and Access banks to pool resources together to provide credit financing for the completion of this first phase of the Blue Line. I am grateful to the leadership of the three banks for believing in us,” he said.

“To all of you the good people of Lagos, thank you for your patience, for bearing with us in the face of all the inconveniences thrown up by the implementation of the Light Rail network. This project is for you, please ensure you safeguard it. You should also bear in mind that this rail system is powered by electricity and must, therefore, not be trespassed in any way.

“Crossing the tracks is no longer an option, and the issue of vandalism in any form should not even arise at all. Pedestrian bridges have been provided to enable you to cross from one side to the other.





“To the glory of God, it is now my pleasure to formally announce the completion of the infrastructure for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line. We will now begin test-running of the line in preparation for its commissioning for commercial passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, described the project as a manifestation of the “audacious mind and courage of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and members of the State Executive Council.”

Akinajo said the Blue Line was one of the six rail lines articulated in the Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), describing it as a brainchild of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Construction of the Blue Line has been one of the most challenging projects the state has ever embarked upon, given the many issues we have had to overcome.

“To get to this point, we have had disturbances and delays in the relocation of submarine cables, submarine natural gas pipelines, and removal of underwater shipwrecks. The submarine geological conditions are complex, thus making construction in the lagoon extremely difficult.

“On a number of times, barges have collided with the trestle supporting our construction activities while the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the long transportation cycle of imported equipment and materials also contributed to delays in the prompt completion of the rail project.

“But today the story has changed. Today, Mr. Governor and other distinguished guests will take the first ride on this train using our unified electronic payment system, Cowry Card, which is currently the means of payment on our regulated buses and ferry services,” she stated.

“On our projection, we reckon that this phase would move no less than 250,000 passengers daily, while the entire line when completed would move more than 500,000 passengers.

“This will translate to a huge reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Besides, this rail system is powered by electricity, which again shows our sensitivity to protecting our environment and the future of our state.

“The rail system would provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs for our youths as well as training to equip them to work in the rail industry,” she added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others test-run Blue Rail as Lagos completes first phase