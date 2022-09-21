Two monarchs docked for alleged impersonation in Ondo

Two traditional rulers from the Ondo South senatorial district of the state, the Olofun of Ode Irele and the Olu of Igodan Lisa, Oba Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi and Adeyemi Akinde, respectively, have been dragged before an Akure Magistrate Court for allegedly parading themselves as monarch of their communities illegally.

It will be recalled that the court had last week ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, to arrest both men and present them before the court.

The order was followed by a suit filed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Sir Charles Titiloye, who alleged the two persons of parading themselves as traditional rulers in their domains.

In the suit, both traditional rulers were alleged to unlawfully assume the Chieftaincy title of Olofun of Irele and Olu of Igodan Lisa contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo state.

They were said to have permitted themselves to be installed as well as parading themselves in royal regalia without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council and in contravention of sections 15(1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

Also six traditional chiefs of Irele community who illegally installed Oloworiyibi as monarch of the town, were also brought before the Court.

The traditional Chiefs include, Ebielemi Akintola, Orukotan Fadayomi, Akiyesi Owoloye, Adebayo Olowoboye, Olosusi Mesagan and Igbekele Olajide.

They were charged with two counts charge of conspiracy and illegal installation of the monarchs without government approval, but they all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

However, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Titiloye, pleaded for time to look into the case and also allow the police put things in order.

But the lawyers representing defendants, Olarewaju Jaiyeoba and Kayode Adebusi urged the court to grant the defendants bail based on their status, while the Attorney General opposed the bail application.

Titiloye noted that Akinde refused to appear before the court until he was arrested by men of the Amotekun Corps.

The Presiding Magistrate, F. A. Aduroja, however, released the Olu of Igodan to the Amotekun Corps and charged that he appears on the next adjourn date and adjourn his case to October 19, 2022.

The Judge, however, granted bail to Oloworiyibi in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum and the six chiefs were also granted bail to the sum of N1m and a surety in like sum while the case was adjourned the case to October 26, 2022.

