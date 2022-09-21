Produce results to justify your salaries, allowances, Yahaya Bello tells appointees

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed all elected and appointed officials of the state to be ready to produce results that are enough to equate the salaries and allowances they collect from the state.

The Governor said this at the strategic stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

The meeting which was well attended by members of the state executive council, special advisers and senior special assistants, Kogi Assembly members, local government Chairmen, and Ward Councilors was the first of its kind in the state in recent time.

Bello identified the existence of the government as a product of the existence of the Party APC and therefore charged State Government officials to stand to the task of delivering to their constituencies during the elections.

His words “you cannot be taking monthly salaries and allowances and still lose your wards. You must work for what you are eating.”

Bello sent words of caution to people who are highly placed to stop thinking about creating confusion in the state.

His words “anyone thinking or nursing the idea of working against the party in Kogi State should stay away.”

He added that “anybody that wants to lobby for position or relevance can not do that by causing division in Kogi State.”

“We cannot have a party with executives at the State, Local Government and Ward level and you will render them irrelevant.”

On his part, the deputy governor, Edward Onoja advised party officials and stakeholders to brace up as the forthcoming General elections is not just the duty of the Governor but all officials both elected and appointed.

Onoja maintained that Kogi State must be part of the success story of the presidential election by recording successes that are more than that of the previous elections.

