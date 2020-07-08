Two men in court over alleged N890,000 fraud

Two men, Opeoluwa Idowu, 45, and Ugochukwu Emmanuel, 33, were on Wednesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun over alleged N890,000 fraud.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on June 19, at about 6 a.m. at Sango-Ota garage.

Adaraloye said the defendants and their accomplices stole N890,000 belonging to one Oladapo Jimoh.

He said that the defendants were supposed to pay Jimoh the money being proceeds from an undisclosed business.

“Idowu pretended to have transferred the N890,000 from his Access Bank account to the complainant’s account, but deceived him by transferring the money to Emmanuel’s account,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 383 and 39(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with a surety each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until July 13 for definite trial.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story