Okowa marks 61st birthday from isolation centre, prays for Deltans

Recuperating governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has offered prayers for Deltans from his isolation centre where he’s marking his 61st birthday on Wednesday.

In a pensive, but hopeful tone, Okowa, who’s receiving treatment for COVID-19 along with his wife and daughter in an isolation centre, said in his Facebook account that the last one year has been full of ups and downs for him and Deltans.

“This past year has been full of ups and downs for everyone, My family inclusive.

“However, today, as I celebrate a new year, isolating alongside my beautiful wife, Edith, I am grateful for the mercy of Almighty God over my family, my administration and most importantly, our great state, Delta.

“We have all faced challenges due to this pandemic, however, we have addressed them head-on, knowing fully well that we will all emerge better and stronger from this.

“As I have reiterated throughout this pandemic: I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that we will get through this together.

“Therefore, today, my deepest prayer is for God to protect all of us, guide us in all our affairs, and show humanity his abundant mercy and grace as we collectively battle COVID-19.

“Again, I urge you and your loved ones to please #StaySafe, and I thank you all for the birthday wishes!” he admonished.

Meanwhile, former governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has also taken to his Facebook account to congratulate Okowa on his 61st birthday anniversary.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, who admitted these were hard times for the state, prayed God to heal the governor and extend same to others infected with the pandemic.

“I join your family, our dear state and your well-wishers around the world in wishing you a happy birthday!

“This birthday is a different one especially as you and your family recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also at a time you are leading the State in battling this coronavirus outbreak. It is a truly difficult time, for not just public office holders but also for the led.

“As I join the entire state in praying for you and your family, I ask God to use your recovery as a point of contact to all those battling the virus in Delta, Nigeria and the world.

“May God’s grace and wisdom continue to be with you as you navigate the ship of Delta State,” the Itsekiri-born chief prayed.

