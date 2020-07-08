FIRS extends tax debt payments to August 31

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended the closing date of its waiver of penalty and interest window on tax debts owned by individuals and businesses from June 30 to August 31, 2020.

Mr Abdullahi Ahmad, the FIRS Director, Communications and Liaison Department made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ahmad quoted the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami as saying “the extension is a follow up to a number of palliative measures devised by the service to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy and to support tax-paying individuals and business entities in the country.

“The latest extension applies to a tax audit, tax investigation and desk review assessments, approved instalment payment plans under Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme yet to be fully liquidated,” he said.

Nami disclosed that there will be no further extension of this palliative measure.

He said tax debtors were, therefore, enjoined to liquidate their outstanding tax liabilities on or before August 31 in order to enjoy a waiver of accumulated penalties and interests.

He also advised all concerned individuals and businesses to contact their respective tax Controller or the nearest FIRS Regional Debt Management Office in case of further enquiries adding that a list of all our offices was available on their website: www.firs.gov.ng.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC

AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story