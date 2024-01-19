Tragedy struck on Friday as the Super Eagle captain, Ahmed Musa, multimillion-naira event centre at Karji, in Kaduna state’s Chikun local government area, was gutted by fire.

The source of the fire incident was scanty, as, at the time of filling the report, a source told newsmen that the fire started from a welding shop close to the event centre.

It was gathered that the fire outbreak affected some parts of the premises at the event centre.

Neighbours were said to have reacted in time to help quench the fire.

A resident, Musa Dangiwa told the Saturday Tribune that since the establishment of the centre, fun seekers from the parts of the state usually troop to the centre to unwine.

“We are happy with the super eagle skipper for creating the relaxation centre in our midst.

The super eagle captain is currently in Cote D’Ivoire for the 2024, African Cup of Nations, (AFCON)