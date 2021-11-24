Two killed in Plateau community

After weeks of respite, two persons were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ancha community of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 8:35 pm when the two young men identified as Daniel James, 32 years and Zakwe Deba, 35 years respectively were gunned down by unknown gunmen who had laid ambush for them while returning home from a function.

A community leader in the council area, Nuhu Bitrus who confirmed the killing of the two persons said they were shot at close range and died on the spot while the gunmen fled into the bush after the dastardly act.

Bitrus said, “We were happy that there was no attack in our community in the past three weeks but this evening, two of our people were shot dead. They were gunned down by herdsmen in a village called Ancha of Miango District at about 5 pm today (Tuesday ) being 23/11/2021. It is rather unfortunate because they have just been confirmed dead.”

According to him, the incident had been reported to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Council Area while the remains of the victims had been evacuated to the morgue.

All attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Ubah Ogaba for confirmation of the incident on phone proved abortive.

