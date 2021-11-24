Ganduje’s aide, Sarkin Tsaftar Jafar Gwarzo, dies in Saudi Arabia

The Senior Special Assistant to the Kano State governor on Polio immunisation who is also Sarkin Tsaftar, Kano, Alhaji Jafar Ahmed Gwarzo, is dead.

He died on Wednesday during a brief illness in Saudi Arabia.

While confirming his death to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, a close friend of the family, Alhaji Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, said Jafar Gwarzo travelled to Saudi Arabia for Ummrah some days ago.

The deceased is survived by a wife and children.

Meanwhile, Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has commiserated with the families of Alhaji Jafar Ahmad Gwarzo over his death.

According to the governor: “The death of Alhaji Jafar Ahmad Gwarzo is a great loss to all of us. We felt the great loss when we received the information about the demise of this illustrious son of our state. His death leaves behind a vacuum in his area.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, a copy made available on Wednesday to pressmen in Kano

Governor Ganduje said: “On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am extending our heartfelt condolences to his family and Kano Emirate for this great loss. May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and accept his good deeds.”

“As Sarkin Tsaftar Kano, he was in every nook and cranny of Kano promoting public health and personal hygiene of our people. Now he has answered the divine call of our creator. May Allah bless his gentle soul,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.