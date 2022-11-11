Two kidnapped clergymen regain freedom in Plateau

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
The kidnapped clergyman who is also a medical doctor, Pastor Nuhu Bakwa, and his pastor friend, abducted four days ago have been released by their captors after an undisclosed ransom was collected.
Recall that the two clergymen were abducted on Monday at Bisichi in Jos South local government area of Plateau and whisked to an unknown destination while on their way to Jos, the state capital.
The abductors initially contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N10 million, also threatening to kill them if the money was not paid on time.
A source close to the family on Friday revealed that the two were released at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday after the payment of the ransom, adding that they were picked up by their relatives where they were abducted.
His words: “The kidnapped Rev. Dr Nuhu Bakwa and a friend, Pastor, were released at about 8:30 on Thursday after payment of the ransom. The victims were dropped by the kidnappers at the same spot they were kidnapped: a filling station at Maraba Jama, close to the NDLEA checkpoint.
“The two pastors were maltreated and wounded; they could not walk properly due to the severe beating. They are presently receiving medical attention,” he said.
However, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, said men of the Command are making concerted efforts to track down perpetrators of the incident.


He charged the people of the state to be wary of the undesirable elements and their internal collaborators in various communities engaging in the kidnapping.
“Based on the study I have carried out, there is no case of kidnapping without an indictment. It must be somebody who might have known such a person personally. “It is very reckless to stop somebody in the road and kidnap him; there must be prior information.”  He said

