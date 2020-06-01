Two friends docked over alleged car theft 

Two friends on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a car.

The police charged Chinedu Victor, 29, and Linus Pius, 33, with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sandu Jibril, told the court that the complainant Chukwunoso Okoye reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Feb. 7.

Jibril alleged that the defendant stole Okoye’s Toyota Corolla with registration number ZEN 292 BB.

He also alleged that the defendants belonged to a criminal gang that specialised in stealing cars in the FCT and its’ environs.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each with one surety each in like sum.

Ndajiwo adjourned the case until June 16, for hearing.

(NAN)

