Two farmers feared killed in Fulani/Nupe clash in Kwara

Two farmers have been reported killed while several others seriously injured in a communal clash between Fulani and Nupe youths in Kpada village in the Edu local government area of Kwara state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the clash, which occurred at about 9 p.m. on Monday, was caused by a report that some cows ate up and destroyed a rice farm belonging to a Nupe farmer in the village.

The report of the farm destruction was said to have been lodged at the Police station in the area, however, some youths were said to have attacked Fulani settlements which allegedlly recorded a casualty.

Speaking on the development, chairman of the Gaa Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) in the state, Ali Mohammed-Jonwuro, identified the deceased as Sanda Watanko, adding that one of the persons who sustained serious injury had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was further gathered that one of the Nupe youths was also killed in the clash while a police vehicle was vandalized, according to the source.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the clash on Wednesday, did not, however, confirm casualties, saying that the matter had been resolved.

“There was actually a clash between the youths of Kpada and Fulani settlement in Edu, there was a report that some cows destroyed the rice farm belonging to a farmer, the Police invited both the Fulani and the farmer to settle the issue, but while the Police were on the matter, some youths went and attacked the Fulani.

“As of now, the matter has been resolved and normalcy has been restored in the area. I don’t have the report of the casualty. The command is investigating the crisis, presently, calm has returned, no report of death received, please.”

