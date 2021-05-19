No Igbo with right senses will destroy Lagos, says Mbazulike

The First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Ameachi Mbazulike, has dismissed the allegation that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IBOP), is planning to attack Lagos as malice propaganda.

Speaking at a press conference at his Ukpor hometown in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the 92-year-old statesman said no sane Igbo man would ever think of such an act.

Describing Lagos as “the cradle of Igbo civilisation”, Ameachi dismissed the allegation as false and a cheap one.

He described the relationship between the South-East and South-West as filial and bonding, adding that those behind the propaganda were only trying to cause division.

He recalled that in 1966, the late Western Region Governor, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi sacrificed his life for the sake of the then Head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi, as well as the intervention of the Eastern Region Premier, Dr Michael Okpara during the travail of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo while in Calabar prison.

“Let me seize this opportunity to dispel a cheap and blatant falsehood which some ignoramuses are spreading in the social media that IPOB and or some organisations and persons are planning to burn or do damage to some places or properties in Lagos.

“This is a cheap and idiotic falsehood. Igbo property in Lagos are so many, so scattered and so high in value for any Igbo group or organisation will think of destroying, the elder statesman submitted.

While condemning the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, for vilifying Southern governors over restructuring, he enjoined Southerners not to allow anybody to divide them.

He said, “Are there more crisis in the South than the North where whole villages are wiped and buildings burnt, where hundreds of young men and women are kidnapped and killed, where Boko Haram has expanded as far down as Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states?

“If there are security crisis in Southern Nigeria, they are caused by the Fulani adventurers from the North. But the Southern governors have resolved to contain them.

“The people of Southern Nigeria and Benue State must rise to save and defend their parts of Nigeria from the fantasy and wild daydream of colonization, Islamisation and Fulanisation.

“The amity and understanding between the Yoruba and the Igbos are so deep, fundamental and sacrosanct that they are sealed with the blood of two great heroes, Gen Aguiyi Ironsi and Col Adekunle Fajuyi.

“If anybody thinks that he can drive a wedge between the Igbo and Yoruba or kill the solidarity of the South to liberate themselves from the programmed enslavement by any external force, that person is daydreaming,” he warned.

