Two docked for alleged theft, receiving stolen property

Two men, Stephen Zogo and Samson Waje were on Thursday, brought before a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for alleged theft and receiving stolen property.

The duo was standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property, contrary to sections 327, 270 and 302 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that one Deshi Ngwan, a resident of Binzom, reported the matter at the station on June 1.

Bishen said the complainant alleged that Zogo trespassed into his house and stole six doors, two cartons of tiles and two shovels, all valued at N165,000.

She told the court that the defendant later sold the stolen items to the second defendant, Waje.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they both pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the Police to call its witnesses to prove its case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa granted N100,000 bail to the defendants with two sureties each in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter until June 10 for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Ministry Of Defence, Others Make Presentations As Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the third virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Defence, Environment, Works and Housing as well as Finance, Budget and National… Read full story

How 19-Year-Old Barakat Was Allegedly Raped, Killed In Ibadan

Dejected, weary, Barakat’s mother, Mrs Kafayat Bello, lay on the floor mourning the loss of her daughter. Mrs Bello had returned on Monday evening to see her daughter lying in the pool of her own blood at the backyard of their home. Her 19-year old daughter had said to have been allegedly raped and killed by suspected… Read full story