Two dead, several others injured in Ibadan road crash

Two persons have lost their lives while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in road crashes at Idi-Ayunre end of Ijebu-Ode road in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday.

The driver of the affected truck, which is said to be a quarry firm operating in the area, lost control of the vehicle and subsequently ran over three persons, leaving one dead on the spot.

Another victim lost his life while receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the neighbourhood.

The limb of the third victim has also been amputated in a desperate move to save her life.

The incident marks the second fatal crash involving the same company within three months has sparked off protests in the area.

The protesters barricaded the Ijebu-Ode road in demand for justice

The Chairman of the Oluyole local government, Akeem Olatunji, who led top officials of the local government to the scene where angry youths had barricaded the road, sued for calm.

He assured that his administration would leave no stone unturned to bring the driver to book and ensure the affected company properly compensates the families of the victims to reduce the pain and trauma they have been subjected to as a result of the incident.

Olatunji disclosed that most private companies in the council area have failed in the area of carrying out their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), especially by creating collaboration targeted at alleviating the suffering and socio-economic challenges of their host communities.

Recall that just a few months ago, a Kulum Quarry truck caused a similar accident that claimed the lives of three students of Prospect High School, Aba Nla.

In the wake of that tragedy, the council chairman, Asiwaju Akeem Olatunji, had promptly ordered the construction of speed breakers on the affected route to forestall future occurrences.

Sadly, Saturday’s crash shows that the warnings and precautions have done little to change or curb the recklessness of the company’s drivers.

Speaking on the incident, Olatunji expressed deep sorrow and described the deaths as both painful and avoidable.

He condoled with the bereaved families and the Idi-Ayunre community, praying for strength and comfort for all those affected.

“This is another avoidable tragedy. My heart goes out to the families of the victims,” he said. “No one should lose their loved ones in such a cruel manner, especially when it could have been prevented.”

Olatunji reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property in Oluyole. He announced that more speed bumps would be constructed along the Idi-Ayunre–Sabo road to curb reckless driving, particularly by heavy-duty vehicles.

He appealed to the youths of Idi-Ayunre to remain calm and resist the urge to take laws into their hands through road blockades or protests.

“We understand your anger, but we must handle this responsibly. I assure you, justice will be served,” he said, adding that Kulum Quarry would face appropriate sanctions and legal consequences for repeated negligence.

The council boss also emphasized that companies operating within the local government must henceforth comply strictly with safety and traffic regulations, warning that any firm found wanting would be held accountable.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the scene revealed disturbing details about the driver’s conduct. The trailer, reportedly a brand-new vehicle, showed no signs of mechanical failure. Instead, witnesses alleged that the driver was speeding uncontrollably and appeared to be under the influence of substances commonly referred to as “colos” and sachet alcohol.

Residents of the incident area have since renewed calls for stricter monitoring of quarry trucks and other heavy vehicles operating within Oluyole, insisting that the lives of their people should not continue to be the price of negligence and profit.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

