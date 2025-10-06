Alleged forgery/impersonation: Court turns down Abuja lawyer’s bail move

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, Abuja, today turned down move by an Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa for the court to hear his bail application following his arrest by the police based on a bench warrant issued by the court.

The court had on Monday, September 15 issued the warrant against both Giwa and his co-defendant, Bukola Ibitade, who were dragged before the court by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over allegations bordering on forgery and impersonation, following their failure to appear in court after three adjournments for their arraignment.

In the charge, marked CR/150/25, the two lawyers were accused of conspiring between themselves to forge a legal document purportedly issued by Awa U. Kalu SAN Chambers, with a view to misleading the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

According to the police, the defendants on June 28, 2024 forged and signed a letter on the official letterhead of Awa U. Kalu SAN, requesting the AGF to suspend a scheduled arraignment of Giwa before Justice Samira Nature, also of the High Court of the FCT, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, scheduled for July 2, 2024.

They were alleged to have written the contentious letter on the letterhead of Awa U Kalu SAN Chambers, titled, “Urgent and Solemn Appeal to Suspend the Arraignment of Our Colleague Victor Giwa Esq on Charge Number CR/222/2023”, and addressed same to the AGF.

The purported letter, according to the prosecution, sought the AGF’s intervention to halt Giwa’s arraignment alongside others before Justice Bature and withdrawal of charges against him in the interest of “natural justice, equity, and fair play”.

A property developer, Cecil Osakwe Giwa and Edith Erhunmwuse were billed to be arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on alleged illegal eviction, criminal intimidation, threat to life, and property damage amounting to N300 million before Justice Bature.

The police alleged the offences committed by both Giwa and Bukola are punishable under Sections 97, 364 and 179 of the Penal Code Act, 2004.

Giwa was arrested by the police on Friday, September 19 in Lagos. Ibitade is said to remain at large, while the police are on her trails with a view to getting her arrested and brought before the court.

At today’s proceedings in the matter, Justice Onwuegbuzie declined to proceed with Giwa’s arraignment, insisting that the matter was not slated for hearing today.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Theophilus Silas had told the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the arraignment. He said that in the alternative, the police were ready for the gearing of Giwa’s bail application.

Giwa was in court and announced appearance to represent himself.

However, the judge maintained that the case was not listed for hearing today, adding that the court had not granted any abridgement of time for arraignment.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

