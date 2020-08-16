Twice as Tall: How the world woke up to Burna’s album

In the middle of a pandemic, Burna Boy has defied the odds again to drop an album which has not only been applauded but also set records within the space of hours after its release.

The world, on Friday, woke up to Damini Ogulu’s fifth studio album, ‘Twice as Tall’ and early signs are suggesting that the African giant might indeed surpass his previous Grammy-nominated album. R gathered that the album amassed over twenty million views in the space of twelve hours while it made a number one debut on United Kingdom’s Apple Music Albums Chart – the first Nigerian music project to have such a high head start.

Critics have lauded the two-time BET award winner for the Afro-fusion on the album as well as driving conversations which border on racism and African recognition. The voices of popular Ghanaian writer, Ama Ata Aidoo and the artiste’s mother, Bose Ogulu are heard on the album as they pass comments on the marginalisation of Africans.

While Burna Boy came close to winning a Grammy award as a result of his efforts on ‘African Giant’, enlisting the likes of three-time Grammy award winner, P. slDiddy to oversee the album and featuring renowned singers such as Chris Martin, Coldplay Stormzy and Sauti Sol signal that Burna has only one goal in mind – getting over the Grammy finish line.

With another edition of the awards not set to hold until next year, the following months are set to do justice to the ambition of the singer who seems to continue to raise the bar for Afrobeat on the international stage.

