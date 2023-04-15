By Aderonke Adesanya

Banana bread is a type of sweet bread made from mashed bananas. It is a moist and sweet bread that is less expensive and easy to prepare. Here are instructions and ingredients you need to make yours at your convenience.

Ingredients

Softened butter,

Sugar

Eggs

Flour

Baking powder

Very ripe bananas





Salt

Vanilla extract for flavor

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease the baking pan with butter, dust with some flour, and set aside.

Prepare the dry ingredients: In a bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt (if not using salted butter).

Mash together the ripe bananas in a medium bowl and set them aside. You can use a potato masher or a blender.

Prepare the wet ingredients: In another bowl, cream the sugar and butter until it’s combined, then add the eggs one at a time whisking after each addition. Then stir in the vanilla extract. Don’t over mix.

Combine: Add half of the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Mix together, add the mashed bananas. Then add in the remaining dry ingredients in it and mix.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Sprinkle with nuts/seeds of your choice

Bake: Place loaf panin a 350°F preheated oven for 45 minutes or till a skewer inserted in the middle of the bread comes out clean.

Allow to cool completely and enjoy with any chilled drink of choice.

