A man, Yahaya Saleh, has refused to collect the bride price he earlier paid on his wife as ordered by a Grade 1 Area Court, Lugbe, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court dissolved the marriage between Yahaya and his wife, Rabi, and ordered the wife to return her bride price.

However, Yahaya told the court that he would not collect back the bride price because he had children with his estranged wife.

He said that their marriage was consummated under Islamic Law and was blessed with two children, the first being four years old and the second, two years old.

Delivering judgment earlier, the judge, Saleh Ramat, dissolved their union on the grounds of lack of care for Rabi by her husband, adding that their marriage had broken down irretrievably.

Rabbi had in her petition, filed before the court, alleged that her husband had not been taking care of her and their two children throughout their 6-year old marriage.

“My husband does not care about our health. Whenever the children or I are sick, he doesn’t show care.

“I have been feeding the family, caring for their health and meeting all other needs.

“I want the court to dissolve our marriage. I no longer love my husband,” she told the court.

