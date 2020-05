‘Turn Up Friday with Pepsi’ launches on Africa Magic channels

Following the restriction of social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to cater to the entertainment needs of subscribers, “Turn Up Friday with Pepsi”, a special music programme, has launched on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv. for the next 10 weeks. The music special will provide viewers the opportunity to turn up, dance and have a good time in the comfort of their homes.

Speaking on the new programme, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “As Nigerians spend more time at home amid the pandemic, ‘Turn Up Friday with Pepsi’ is bringing DJ music party to everyone right in their living rooms and Africa Magic remains at the forefront of giving them a great time of fun and excitement. We consistently look for innovative ways to thrill and entertain our viewers and to this end, we are pleased to announce a new DJ music and dance party coming to your TV screens this weekend.

‘Turn Up Friday With Pepsi’ will ensure that our viewers have all they need to dance to their favourite music and have fun in their living rooms, with the best selection of exciting music and club mixes. We are glad that Pepsi is sponsoring the Friday night of unlimited fun and excitement, doing it the Naija way.”

Also speaking, Segun Ogunleye, Marketing Manager Seven-Up Bottling Company, said: “As a brand that is at the forefront of music and contemporary pop culture, Pepsi is proud to collaborate with Africa Magic to bring the best of music and entertainment to our millions of consumers now more than ever with Turn up Friday with Pepsi.

“Our consumers are always the life of the party, an experience they have missed while they adhere to the safety precautions due to the pandemic. So, we decided to bring the musical experience to them as we continue to refresh them the way we know how to. We are particularly excited as the premiere edition is with our own Pepsi DJ ambassador, DJ Obi. We are indeed in for great times in the next 10 weeks.”

Hype man extraordinaire and self-acclaimed Energy folk, Do2tun, will host the refreshing party on television. The event will also feature DJ Obi, DJ Neptune, DJ Sose, DJ Lambo, DJ Consequence and many more on the wheels of steel for three hours every Friday during the duration of the programme.

Song requests and messages sent in by viewers via social media will be displayed on the screen during the show.

