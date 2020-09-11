TStv set to launch

Telecom Satellites Limited is set to launch and operate its world-class pan African TV channels and data centres in Nigeria and other African countries.

Telecom Satellite, a media and technology company, is also the owner of TStv Africa pay-TV, Briech teleports and Briech data centres which, according to its founder and CEO, Dr Bright Echefu, “is committed to customers and ensuring their needs are met and exceeding their expectations.”

It was also announced that the Company has acquired rights to broadcast English Football League (EFL) Championship live matches to Nigerians as the 2020/21 season is set to kick off Friday, September 11th. The broadcast signals, according to the Facebook post on their page would be beamed from Berlintersat at 51.5 degrees East with specified frequency, polarity and symbol rate.

Telecoms Satellite Limited has been spreading its borders from Abuja, where the headquarters is situated, to other parts of the country. They have developed five network operations centres, and have their satellites present in 232 cities in Africa situated in 35 countries and invested in 98 High Definition (HD) premium channels.

On their plans to ensure reliability and efficiency, one of the key officers on the satellite’s TV team said they were invested in infrastructure ranging from high performing interconnections to carriers, ISPs, payment providers and cloud service providers.

In addition to that, Echefu said that the company is set to continually make impact because of their dedication to provide purpose-built network solutions to key destinations. In lieu of that, he said they were on the track to constantly create solutions that ease complex needs of everyone, which they had achieved in the past year.

Echefu said, “Just under the first half of 2020, we have undergone tremendous changes; commissioning a state of the arts data centre in Nigeria, building a satellite teleport that hosts hundreds of high definition television channels and launching the TStv product offering, across Africa. We have also expanded the TStv owned and managed television and radio channels to 52 while hosting over 180 multiview televison channels on the TStv pay TV platform; broadcasting across Africa with premium contents.

“My dream is that indeed an entire generation – now in its prime, will grow with the daily sight of telecom satellites products.

“Our investments are in 10 key interests which include: Video and radio entertainment, content aggregation, dubbing services, linear and non-linear content distribution, Pay TV operation, eCommerce, among others.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politician, Others Offended By My Husband Should Forgive Him ― Adedibu’s Widow

Wife of the late strongman of Oyo State politics Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Alhaja Modinat Abosede Adedibu has come out to appeal to those he offended while alive to forgive him, as there is no human being that does not make mistakes. She also added that since he is now late, those who offended him too…TStv set to launch TStv set to launch

Kill Me Rather Than Destroy My Cannabis Farm ― Suspect Begs NDLEA In Kogi

A suspected Cannabis Sativa farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation. Akor, a 42 years old father of six children from Enabo village in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State was arrested by the Kogi State command of…TStv set to launch TStv set to launch

CAMA Is Against Religious Institutions In Nigeria ―CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday said that the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) was being targeted at religious institutions in the country. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said that it was also a plot by the Federal Government to have access to finance…TStv set to launch TStv set to launch