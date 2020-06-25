A middle-aged woman, on Thursday morning, lost her life in a fatal road accident that occurred around the Coca Cola axis of the Onitsha/Awka expressway Onitsha, Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt that the woman was knocked down by a green coloured truck while crossing the expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, Pascal A. Anigbo who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid pedestrians crossing the expressway, but unfortunately ran over the victim woman.

According to Anigbo, “At about 9.05 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, a middle-aged woman lost her life while crossing the expressway in front of Coca-Cola, along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Onitsha. She was knocked down by a green coloured DAF truck with registration number USL860ZC.

The crash was reportedly caused by loss of control. The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid pedestrians crossing the expressway but unfortunately ran over the victim.

“A combined FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command and Upper-Iweka Outpost arrived the scene within five minutes of receiving a distress call on the incident. The corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital, while the vehicle was handed over to the NPF at Okpoko Police Station, for further investigation.

“The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, condole with the family of the deceased. He equally warns drivers to shun every form of dangerous driving, they should always drive defensively while tolerating other road users. Pedestrians are also advised to always make use of the pedestrians’ bridge were available.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story