NCAA relocates corporate headquarters to Abuja

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, has joined other aviation agencies in relocating its corporate headquarters to the nation’s Federal Capital, Abuja.

The Agency, as the regulator, was, in fact, the first to comply with the directive as a way of encouraging others to follow suit.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had in a memo dated 4th May 2020 directed all the agencies given an ultimatum for the relocation.

According to the image-maker of the authority, Sam Adurogboye, NCAA’s relocation was swift and seamless with all its top Management including the Director General, Directors and other critical members of staff moved to Abuja.

His words: “The importance of the movement is to enhance and facilitate the seamless interface on critical policy issues between the Agency and the parent ministry, the Ministry of Aviation.

“It is specially intended to bridge the gap between the Agency, the Ministry and other critical organs of the Federal Government in reaching decisions in real-time by eliminating the bottlenecks usually associated with coordination of activities and efforts within and between large organisations, the results of which have already become manifest.”

While stating the fact that there was no denying the fact that the exercise had come with the attendant challenges, especially to staff, Adurogboye said the Authority had however been able to address the concerns in such a way that the relocation has been made seamless as possible.

“The general public is hereby enjoined to henceforth, address all correspondences to our corporate headquarters situated at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.”

“In conclusion, NCAA wishes to place on record it regrets to all her customers, especially the general public, stakeholders and all those whom we serve for the inconvenience this relocation may have caused.”

“Be assured that we would do our best to serve you better in line with our mandate to ensure safer skies in Nigeria”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE