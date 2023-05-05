Many escaped death by whiskers on Thursday evening when a driver of a Mercedes Benz truck which lost control and swerved to the other side of the road crashed into a hair salon on the ground floor of a storey building by WAEC junction on Sango-Eleyele Road, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Before the crash, the truck, loaded with used pet bottles and coming from Sango on its way to Eleyele, skipped over speed breakers by the bridge there, crossed the road median, smashed a parked Toyota Avalon car with registration number MNY 410 TK with a loud bang, before burying its frontal part in the hair salon.

However, the driver of the vehicle with registration number Lagos BDG 224 YG, was reported to have sustained injuries while his assistant escaped unhurt.

Tribune Online learnt that the driver was on top speed and did not slow down on getting to the speed breakers which led to loss of control.

A teenager, simply called Anu,who stays in a shop beside the salon, told our correspondent that it was God who saved her from being crushed by the truck.

According to her, “I was standing by the window of the hair salon when I noticed the truck on the other side of the road on a high speed.

“Suddenly, the driver swerved, mounted the median and came towards the salon. I didnt know which direction to take but just ran before the truck got to the salon.”

Saying that people were shouting as they saw the driver on top speed, the teenager gave thanks to God because usually, she disclosed, many customers used to stay by the window while making their hair.

The owner of the salon, who gave his name as Korede, said: “We were making hair when we just heard a bang. Immediately, we all ran to the innermost part of the salon without any idea of what happened.

“We aimed at safety first. When I later came out, I saw what just happened. If we had not heard the sound, the truck would have come in straight without any hindrance.”

Appreciating God for saving him and his customers from calamity, the salon owner said that his car was also spared because usually, it is parked on the spot where the truck got stuck after crashing into the salon.





The owner of the smashed vehicle, who couldn’t say much, probably due to shock of the unexpected occurrence, said that he and his colleague had got out of the car when they noticed the fast approach of the truck from the other side of the road.

“We saw the driver as he rode over the bumps so fast and skidded off the road, crossed the median and hit my car with force before crashing into the hair salon.”

The car, forcefully pushed from the spot it was parked, hit a concrete pole which also cracked.

Police officers from the Motor Traffic Division of Sango Police Station and Federal Road Safety Corps officials were seen arriving at the scene shortly after a call to them, as they made efforts to arrange for towing the truck and the car from the accident scene. from the accident scene.

