Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents, recover bicycles, assorted food materials

Following operations conducted in Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle in the general area of Kirawa on the Nigeria/Cameroon borders, troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), sector 1 Cameroon, said several members of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP insurgents were neutralised, while many fled with gunshot wounds.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief of Military Public Information HQ MNJTF N’Djamena Chad, Colonel Muhammad Dole, and made available to journalists in Kaduna.

In the same vein, the statement disclosed that during the operation, a large number of materials and assorted foodstuff were recovered.

According to the statement, “In the course of operations conducted within the period between 23- 27 February 2022, troops of MNJTF sector 1 Cameroon conducted an operation in Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle in the general area of Kirawa on the Nigeria /Cameroon borders where several BHT/ISWAP insurgents were neutralised and many fled with gunshot wounds.

“During the operation large quantity of materials and assorted foodstuff were recovered. The items include 01 AK47 rifle, 01 AK47 Magazine, several ammunitions of the 7.62 MM special variant, 21 bicycles, 01 BHT uniform, 39 bags millet and 02 bags of beans.

“An intelligence analysis indicates that the items were being smuggled from the borders to Sambisa forest. It is believed the terrorists are stockpiling materials for the incoming month of Ramadan.”

Continuing, “Further exploitation of the engagement areas showed traces of blood, evidence of BHT/ISWAP criminals removed corpses of their dead colleagues while 2 corpses of Boko Haram criminals were discovered.”

Meanwhile, Colonel Dole confirmed that the Force Commander (FC) MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim has sent his personal commendation to Commander Sector 1 with headquarters (HQs) in Mora (Cameroon) Brigadier General Bouba Dobekreo.

He noted the FC praised the display of courage and gallantry by the troops, as they continue to conduct special operations to combat the insurgents, urging them to remain committed, bold and unpredictable and to continue to dominate the area, to ensure that BHT/ISWAP terrorists are cut off from any logistics resupply.

He assured that HQs MNJTF would make concerted efforts to ensure that all the sectors get the equipment that was allotted to them recently.