200 constituents benefit from lawmakers empowerment training

200 people from Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State were beneficiaries of a three-day training facilitated by the lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe where they were trained to prepare them for entrepreneurship to improve their entrepreneurship skills and aid their quest for financial independence.

This training was one of the constituency projects of Hon. Akande-Sadipe facilitated through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Abuja.

The lawmaker said the just concluded training focused on basic skills required to successfully manage a skilled or unskilled business, adding that the programme concluded on Sunday with an empowerment programme where necessary manuals, training items and cash was distributed.

Speaking further, Akande-Sadipe, who is the chairperson of the House Committee on Diaspora, reiterated that she remains committed to facilitating life-changing opportunities to alleviate poverty for her people, adding that such training gives room for budding entrepreneurs, who would find the path of success easy.

“I encourage you to embrace entrepreneurship because it is an assured path to financial freedom. From our office, we would keep bringing life-changing opportunities like this to your doorsteps, because we believe learning skills or a trade brings enormous financial opportunities,” she said, advising beneficiaries to go through the manuals provided to them as it contains different steps an entrepreneur could take to succeed.

She identified some of the needed skills, such as marketing and customer service, branding and packaging, through which their businesses could prosper.

Also speaking at the event, the Senatorial Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Hon. Olalekan Adeyemo commended the lawmaker for her numerous contributions, too many to count and her wisdom in stemming the tide of poverty in the Oluyole Federal Constituency.

The former Oyo State APC Deputy Chairman also opined that the lawmaker has improved the livelihood of many of her constituents, through the facilitation of different programmes within and outside Ibadan.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Moji Folarin from Oluyole Federal Constituency eulogised the lawmaker for the opportunity, while she also advised her co-beneficiaries to ensure the money allotted to them is committed into their various businesses and not diverted to inconsequential spending.

