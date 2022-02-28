Niger governor swears in Abubakar Musa Kigera as Grand Khadi of Shari’a Court of Appeal

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has sworn in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the Grand Khadi of Niger State Sharia Court of Appeal.

Governor Sani-Bello who presided over the swearing-in at the Government House Minna, expressed confidence in the capability of Musa Kigera to carryout his duties diligently.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we have a capable Grand Khadi. I know that you have been through turbulent storms in the performance of your duties and execution of justice in the state. Allah has made it possible for you today to become the Grand Khadi of the state, we will continue to pray for Allah’s guidance and protection for you,” he said.

The governor pledged his full support to ensure the Grand Khadi succeeds in his duties.

In his remarks, the Grand Khadi assured of his readiness to build on what his predecessors have done.

He appreciated the support of the governor, the acting Chief Judge, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Nasara Dan-Mallam; as well as Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for their support, pointing out that he will discharge his duties justly, fairly and with equity.

In his remarks, the Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Haliru Dantoro, called on the newly sworn in Grand Khadi to continue to do his best and keep up the good qualities in his profession which has earned him the position.

Recalled that Kigera was sworn in as the Acting Grand Kahadi on July 2, 2021.