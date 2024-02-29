The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, said on Thursday that in its determination to end terrorism and insecurity across the country, the Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies neutralised 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages in February

Director of Defence Media Operations, DMO Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents on the update on the ongoing Military Operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the six geo-political zones of the country against insurgency activities

He said that during the month under review, the troops in addition recovered 1,573 assorted weapons and 23,345 assorted ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum of over $8 billion (N8,006,996,894.00).

According to him, “troops conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves, killing a significant number of them. It is possible to say with significant certainty that these strikes have had a significant adverse impact on the terrorists.

” The focus of the armed forces is to conduct their operations in support of national security interests. Consequently, in February, troops recorded significant successes in theatres across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

” It is important to state that, in February 2024, troops recorded the following: neutralised 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them, and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops ”

He explained that the breakdown for February included and was not limited to the following: 640 AK47 rifles, 248 locally fabricated guns, 93 pump action guns, 168 Dane guns, 15,120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 6,102 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 512 rounds of 9mm, and 2,132 live cartridges.

According to him, others are 8,993,245 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,062,635 litres of illegally refined AGO, 18,950 litres of DPK, and 45,950 litres of PMS, among other items.

He warned that if the terrorist groups refused to come to the table in peace, the armed forces would have no other option than to continue to punish them with overwhelming military force in addition to the recently acquired additional air platform to further enhance troops’ lethal capabilities.

He added that contrary to the opinion of some, troops were making significant strides and recording notable successes in operations across the country, stressing that, ‘though it might not seem so to some, the fact remains that remarkable progress is being made”.

While urging citizens to endure today’s pain for tomorrow’s gain, he said, ” We should take solace in knowing that. It is all in a bit to make Nigeria great again. We can all begin making Nigeria great again by taking on the Celebrate Nigeria Challenge.

Speaking on the activities of “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADIN KAI (NORTH EAST), the DMO said, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI recorded the following activities during the period under review: arrested suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists and intercepted surrendered ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters in Bama, Monguno, Ngala, Konduga, Gwoza, and Kukawa LGAs, all in Borno State, as well as Damaturu LGA of Yobe State.

On the operations of “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION SAFE HAVEN (NORTH CENTRAL),” he explained that “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN recorded the following during the period under review: arrested suspected violent extremists and gunrunners, conducted fighting patrols, and conducted clearance and rescue operations in Jema’a, Kaura, and Lere LGAs of Kaduna State, as well as Bassa and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State.

He further added that for “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADARIN DAJI (NORTH WEST), “the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI recorded the following during the period under review: rescue kidnapped hostages and conducted fighting patrols in Danmusa and Kankara LGAs of Katsina State.

On the operations of “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION UDO KA (SOUTH EAST),” he said that the troops of Operation UDO KA recorded the following during the week under review: arrested suspected violent extremists/IPOB in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State

He further added that on the ” JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION DELTA SAFE (SOUTH SOUTH), the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theft. Troops destroyed several illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products. Troops conducted raid operations and arrested suspected violent extremists and vandals in Oron and Onelga LGAs of Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, respectively

The DMO said that all recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

