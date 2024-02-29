The Federal Government has warned students across the country against repercussions of involvement in examination malpractice, prostitution, cultism, drug abuse and other social vices which it noted are now prevalent amongst secondary school students in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, speaking at a meeting for sensitisation of parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders to kick out vices in secondary schools, lamented that in recent times, there has been growing concern about the infiltration of vices that threaten to compromise the very foundations upon which the nation’s institutions stand.

The event was attended by students drawn from various secondary schools across the country, principals, teachers, parents and other key stakeholders.

“Social vices cut across ethnic nationalities, races and even religious divides. They are bad traits, unhealthy and negative characters exhibited by individuals and attack the very essence of society.

“Some of the social vices include but are not limited to examination malpractice, indecent dressing, prostitution, thuggery, cultism, drug addiction, smoking, robbery, premarital sex, bullying/fagging, cybercrimes, kidnapping, ritual killing, gender violence, etc,” the minister stated.

Sununu added that it was in view of the damage caused by these vices, and the need for all stakeholders in education to proffer solutions on how to curb this social menace, that the Unity Schools Division of Senior Secondary Education Department organised the sensitisation programme for the parents, teachers and students on the need to kick-out these vices in secondary schools in Nigeria.

The minister lamented that these vices, which have eaten deep into the fabric of the nation especially amongst students in secondary schools, now cause them to divert and channel their energies to these vices instead of being serious with their academic work.

“Secondary schools are not just places of learning but nurturing grounds where young minds are shaped, and values instilled. However, in recent times, there has been growing concern about the infiltration of vices that threaten to compromise the very foundations upon which our institutions stand.

“It is our collective responsibility to address this issue head-on and create an environment that fosters growth.

“A school is not only a place for academic pursuits but also a sanctuary where values are cultivated. It is a place where respect, integrity, and discipline should be held with the highest regard.

“We must work together to create an environment that empowers our students to make positive choices, to resist the allure of vices that threaten to derail their potential.

“As educators, parents, and mentors, we cannot turn a blind eye to this issue; we must confront it with courage and determination.”

Sununu stressed the imperative of educating students about the consequences of engaging in destructive behaviours, saying this would improve academic performance and sound moral values through constant counselling and supervision to rid the secondary schools of these vices.

Director, Senior Secondary Education Department, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, in her welcome speech, urged students to embrace their role as agents of change and reject the allure of vices, while striving for excellence in all that they do.