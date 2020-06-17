Troops kill two armed herdsmen in Benue

Suspected armed militia herdsmen were on Tuesday night engaged troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in a gun duel at Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma local government area of Benue State leading to the death of two herdsmen.

According to a native, Hedejuma Abur, speaking with Tribune Online, the suspected herdsmen invaded the community on Tuesday night through the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Abur added that the prompt intervention of the troops patrolling the area saved the community as they were repelled and in the process killed two of the militia herdsmen.

He said, “the incident occurred around 7.00 pm when the militia herdsmen attacked our village, Gyungwu Amua and one of the community leaders had to inform the soldiers who were on patrol of the area.

“In a jiffy, they responded and pursued them into the bush but we heard persistent gunshots which indicated that the herdsmen engaged the soldiers.

“But by the time the soldiers returned and drove through our village, they had a stopover which elicited rowdy jubilation by the villagers.

“l saw their dead bodies because the army brought them back into the village with the AK 47 riffle and 20 round of ammunition.

“I want to really commend OPWS troops in Benue State for the effort they are putting in place to ensure that the security situation in Guma local government area of the state is brought under control. I must say they have done so much for us in Benue”, Abur said.

Another villager, Terfa Unande who also spoke with Tribune Online on the phone said that two members of the community were injured during the exchange of gunfire between the military troops and the armed herders in the area.

The villagers, according to Unande are currently receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

The chairman of Guma local government, Anthony Shawon confirmed the attack on the community in his council area.

When contacted, the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini declined to comment but referred journalists to the Defense Head Quarters (DHQ) Information Department.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, when contacted said she was yet to receive any report of attack from the Guma axis.