Troops kill scores of terrorists in Kaduna, says Commissioner

The Kaduna State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said security forces recorded a major success in ongoing operations against terrorists as scores of bandits were neutralized by ground troops and air assets during an operation in Galbi, Chikun Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the commissioner on Saturday, he said the security agencies conveyed the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government.

According to the feedback, troops of the Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

“During their advance, the security forces crossed River Kaduna and ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents.

The statement noted that after a fierce firefight, scores of terrorists were confirmed neutralized as the military forces prevailed.

“Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK-47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralized bandits.

“The Kaduna State Government expressed excitement at the feedback, and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against the enemy forces.

“The Government thanked the troops, air force crews, police personnel, intelligence operatives, and local vigilante members who contributed to the success of the mission.

The Government urged the security forces to increase the momentum and vanquish the terrorists for good.

“Troops will continue clearance operations in the general area, and other identified areas of interest across the state.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby encourages residents to volunteer useful information on activities or movement of terrorists to security agencies. Citizens may also contact the Kaduna State Security Operations on 09034000060 or 08170189999,” the statement declared.

