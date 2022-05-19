Troops intercept IPOB/ESN cache of arms, ammunition in Imo

Troops of 34 Brigade Obinze of the Nigerian Army (NA) have intercepted a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network(ESN).

The success came after a gun battle at Amaifeke-Akkatta Road in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the firearms and ammunition were recovered during troops’ operations to clear the hoodlum’s hideouts at Amaifeke -Akkatta area.

The troops in the course of their operations uncovered the weapons concealed in a black Toyota Camry after they successfully surmounted ambushes staged by members of the group.

Brigadier-General Nwachukwu said that the group were overpowered by the gallant troops as they abandoned their vehicle and weapons in the heat of the combat and fled the scene.

According to him, the troops after a thorough search, recovered ten pump-action shotguns, seven locally-fabricated guns, one locally-made revolver pistol, eighty live cartridges, one Baofeng radio and substance suspected to be gun powder.

Others include a sachet of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a Toyota Camry saloon car.

The Nigerian Army commended members of the public for their continued support to the military and security agencies, as they protect the citizens from the atrocious activities of the groups.

He said the group have in defiance of law and good order annihilated innocent Ndigbo and other Nigerians, in their enforcement of an illegal sit at home order, foisted on the good people of the South East.

The NA, therefore, urged all to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of ongoing operations to restore peace and security in the South East and other troubled parts of the country.