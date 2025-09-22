Troops foil ISWAP attack in Yobe, Borno

Nigerian Army troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have foiled a coordinated attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on resettled communities in Banki and Bula Yobe, Borno, shielding more than 10,000 households from another cycle of displacement.

It was gathered that the attack, launched on 18 September, was aimed at destabilising the fragile peace that has enabled thousands of internally displaced persons to return home after years in camps.

According to the Army, ground forces, supported by air power, mounted a robust defence that inflicted heavy losses on the insurgents, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

According to a credible military source troops at Banki, reinforced by additional formations, stood their ground to protect women, children, and the elderly who would have been the prime victims of the assault.

“In Bula Yobe, soldiers displayed what the Army described as “remarkable tactical discipline and courage,” thwarting repeated attempts by the terrorists to breach security lines and protecting farmers who only recently resumed work on their farmlands” .

“Their heroic actions ensured that not a single community was overrun and that families remained safe under military protection”.

The Source further explained that on 19 September, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, visited Banki to commend the troops which he confirmed that the terrorists suffered decisive setbacks in the joint counteroffensive and assured residents, humanitarian agencies, and stakeholders that the Army remains committed to safeguarding lives and livelihoods in the region.

The military, however, announced the loss of one soldier in the operation, with others sustaining injuries.

“The sacrifice of the fallen hero and the injured stands as a testament to the Army’s resolve to guarantee peace, dignity and safety for every Nigerian returning home after years of displacement,” it disclosed.

The Nigerian Army stressed that it remained determined to sustain pressure on insurgents under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, working within a joint and multi-agency framework to restore lasting peace in the North-East and paid tributes to its personnel, saying that Nigerians owe a debt of gratitude to the gallant troops who continue to keep hope alive in communities rising from the ashes of war.