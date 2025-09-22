NCoS thwarts move to sneak illicit drugs into Kuje Prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says its officials have foiled an attempt to smuggle illicit drugs into Kuje prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the FCT command, Samson Duza, said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday during a routine search.

He identified the suspect as Njimogu Ikedi, who allegedly concealed “substances believed to be cannabis sativa and other psychoactive drugs in his clothes while trying to visit an inmate.”

Duza added that the FCT controller of corrections, Christopher Jen, immediately ordered the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect has since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for investigation and prosecution.

Jen warned that visitors with “ulterior motives” should stay away from the facility, noting that vigilant officers would always detect such acts.

He also called on the public to support the service in its efforts to reform and rehabilitate offenders for public safety.

This interception comes more than a year after a woman was caught attempting to smuggle similar substances into the same facility.

At the time, she confessed that she had been sent to deliver the drugs to an inmate and disguised as a visitor, hiding the substances in food packs.

