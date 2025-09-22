NBA backs judicial reforms, establishment of LG electoral tribunal

…support devolution of powers, fiscal federalism

Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) on Monday expressed overwhelming support for the judicial reforms aimed at strengthening the independence of the judiciary, addressing systemic delays in the application of the Constitutional Review, addressing the administration of justice, and establishing Local Government election Tribunals.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, NBA Liason Officer at the National Assembly, Mrs. Mercy Agada, explained that the professional body has actively participated in the ongoing Constitutional Review.

According to her, the “Nigerian Bar Association has raised several concerns regarding the Constitutional Review. The NBA has specific and general recommendations that align with the broader issues raised by other stakeholders, particularly those related to the judiciary.

“The ongoing Constitutional Review addresses a wide range of issues, with several being of direct relevance to the NBA’s professional interests and the general public.

“These areas include judicial reforms. The primary concerns of the NBA proposals include measures to strengthen the independence of the judiciary, address systemic delays in the application of the Constitutional Review, and address the administration of justice, and establish local government election tribunals.

“The NBA’s own Constitution and recent communiques also emphasise a need to modernise the legal system to enhance justice delivery and align with international best practices.”

While expressing the Association’s support for devolution of powers from the federal to the state and local governments, as well as proposals for state police to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

The association also expressed overwhelming support for the bills seeking to grant more fiscal autonomy to local governments.

Speaking on the proposed fiscal federalism, the Association affirmed that: “there is a consensus among many stakeholders, likely including the NBA, that the Federal Government controls too much of the national revenue.”

To this end, the Association in its recommendations in this area focus on improving fiscal transparency.

The NBA also expressed solidarity with other civil society groups in support of bills that aim to increase the political representation of women and other underrepresented groups, such as the special seat bill.

